Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $945.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.01. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 193,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 118,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.