Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce $125.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.93 million to $127.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $116.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $521.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

EPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of EPAY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 946,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -113.06 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $84,705,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 297,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

