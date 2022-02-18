$17.55 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report $17.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.68 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $78.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.97 billion to $81.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.56 billion to $85.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.69. 15,643,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,540. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.87. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.