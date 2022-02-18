Steve Finch Sells 12,895 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.90. 4,731,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,568,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$52.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$28.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.32.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

