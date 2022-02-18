National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NATI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,449. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,171 shares of company stock worth $478,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,913,000 after buying an additional 106,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after buying an additional 77,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,342,000 after buying an additional 91,216 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in National Instruments by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after buying an additional 2,487,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after buying an additional 447,983 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.