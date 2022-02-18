Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 829,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,156. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,957,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,462,000 after buying an additional 258,313 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.