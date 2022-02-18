Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 1,821,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,575. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

