Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.70-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.82. Crocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.700-$10.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.34. Crocs has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Crocs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Crocs by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

