HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.36. HighPeak Energy posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 880%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HighPeak Energy.

HPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ HPK traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.52. 37,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 139.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3,398.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

