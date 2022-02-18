Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Target Price at C$19.45

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.45.

RNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RNW stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.66. 337,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

