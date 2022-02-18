Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO Sells $90,782.72 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $90,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 195,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $920.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.