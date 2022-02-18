David A. Beitel Sells 885 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $55,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Z stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $189.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after buying an additional 1,706,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after buying an additional 2,041,490 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after buying an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after buying an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

