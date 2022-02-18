Mate (MATE) One Day Volume Tops $1,490.00

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Mate has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mate has a total market capitalization of $31,652.98 and $1,490.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mate coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.26 or 0.06992791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,216.00 or 1.00176687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

