Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.28 Million

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post $129.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.78 million to $144.82 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $62.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $385.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.06 million to $399.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $356.54 million, with estimates ranging from $345.94 million to $380.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 320,749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNK traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 868,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.93.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.