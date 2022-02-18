Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Histogen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Histogen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HSTO stock remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Friday. 430,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Histogen by 456.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 789,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Histogen in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Histogen in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Histogen by 624.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Histogen in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

