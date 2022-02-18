Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Sells $10,400.00 in Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $10,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Marie Fogel sold 1,300 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $10,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Marie Fogel sold 1,300 shares of Vince stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $11,973.00.

Shares of VNCE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.89. 7,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $94.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Vince Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $87.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vince in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vince by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

