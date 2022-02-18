$44.23 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce sales of $44.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.20 million and the lowest is $38.40 million. FibroGen reported sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $263.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $270.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $188.15 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $247.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FibroGen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FibroGen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,713. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.83.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.