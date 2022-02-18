Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. 175,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

