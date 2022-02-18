Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Rises By 32.4%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of FPL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 104,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.26.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
