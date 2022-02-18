Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Rises By 32.4%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FPL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 104,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 415,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 155.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 116,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.