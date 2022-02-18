Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post $2.94 EPS

Equities analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.94. Qorvo reported earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Qorvo by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Qorvo by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,387. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.93. Qorvo has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

