Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CFO Sells $21,261.24 in Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,204 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $21,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
WVE stock remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 474,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,527. The company has a market cap of $176.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
