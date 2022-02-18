Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells $254,668.56 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 195,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,877. The company has a market cap of $920.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Model N by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 162,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

