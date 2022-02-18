Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $16,460,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $16,460,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Asana stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,215. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

