Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Announces Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of CHUY stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. 330,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,165. The firm has a market cap of $620.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.04. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

