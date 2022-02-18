Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

RDFN traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 12,340,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,839. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58. Redfin has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $119,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,607,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

