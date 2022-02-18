Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will announce $174.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $558.82 million, with estimates ranging from $537.40 million to $575.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,447,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $11,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 162,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,148. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

