City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.28. City posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million.

City stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 73,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,425. City has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of City in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of City by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of City by 89.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

