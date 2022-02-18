Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Drops By 18.5%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.