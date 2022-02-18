Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,868. The stock has a market cap of $323.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

