Short Interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Drops By 22.1%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 994,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE:HEP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.69. 150,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,744. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.89. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

