Argus Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Argus has a total market capitalization of $924.31 and approximately $9.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Argus has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,226.30 or 0.99950984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00067840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00021985 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Argus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

