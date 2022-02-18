Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-$5.05 EPS.

NYSE:WAB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.86. 1,932,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $99.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $90.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

