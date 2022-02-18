CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of CTRE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 983,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.