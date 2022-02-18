Analysts Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Post -$1.12 EPS

Analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.68). Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,535 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kemper by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 4,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kemper by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 380,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.68. Kemper has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $83.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

