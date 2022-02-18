Short Interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Decreases By 18.1%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 2,130,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,736. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $177.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

