Short Interest in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Decreases By 21.8%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 708,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. 663,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $60.61.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $34,090.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,908,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.