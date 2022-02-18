ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,268 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of ECMOHO worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

Shares of MOHO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.24. 375,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,805. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.08. ECMOHO has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.