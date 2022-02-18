TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.30). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

TCON stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,510. The company has a market cap of $46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $40,138.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 365,376 shares of company stock valued at $902,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 69,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.