PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWSC. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of PowerSchool stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

