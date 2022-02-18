Coldstack (CLS) Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $203,366.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

