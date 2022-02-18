SOC Telemed (TLMD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2022 – SOC Telemed had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – SOC Telemed was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2022 – SOC Telemed was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

2/3/2022 – SOC Telemed was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

1/13/2022 – SOC Telemed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

1/13/2022 – SOC Telemed had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $7.00 to $2.00.

1/7/2022 – SOC Telemed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

1/7/2022 – SOC Telemed was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

TLMD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.91. 349,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $293.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.05. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

