SOC Telemed (TLMD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/7/2022 – SOC Telemed had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – SOC Telemed was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/3/2022 – SOC Telemed was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.
- 2/3/2022 – SOC Telemed was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.
- 1/13/2022 – SOC Telemed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 1/13/2022 – SOC Telemed had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $7.00 to $2.00.
- 1/7/2022 – SOC Telemed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 1/7/2022 – SOC Telemed was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.
TLMD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.91. 349,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $293.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.05. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.
