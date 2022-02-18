Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Update

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of Iconic Sports Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICNC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,966. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

