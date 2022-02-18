Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Declines By 20.4%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.
JHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
