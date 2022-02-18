NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Update

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of NEU stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $320.29. The company had a trading volume of 90,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,652. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.51 and a 200-day moving average of $339.60. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $405.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NewMarket by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

