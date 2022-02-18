Analysts Expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Enerplus posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enerplus.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Enerplus by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $11.62. 1,680,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,486. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

