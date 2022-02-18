Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Brinker International reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

NYSE EAT traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $42.85. 820,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $48,204,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $14,261,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

