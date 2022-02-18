bitCNY Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $359,653.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $359,653.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044839 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.33 or 0.06940851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,206.91 or 1.00049170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00052429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003139 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITCNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.