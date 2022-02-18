Scala (XLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $955,538.60

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Scala has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $955,538.60 and approximately $7,546.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044839 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.33 or 0.06940851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,206.91 or 1.00049170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00052429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003139 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

