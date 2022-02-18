Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CTRN traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $42.70. 243,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,528. Citi Trends has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 32.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 115,690 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $42,638,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 2.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

