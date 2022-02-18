Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Up 35.1% in January

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $47.12. 6,857,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,010,975. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

